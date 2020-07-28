Derian Plouffe Re-Signs with Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have re-signed forward Derian Plouffe to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Plouffe, 25, returns to the Circle City after he spent his sophomore season with the Fuel. Skating in 49 games during the 2019-20 season, the 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward tallied 13 goals, 16 assists and a plus-11 rating. Entering his third professional season, Plouffe has skated in 105 ECHL games between the Newfoundland Growlers and the Indy Fuel, earning 26 goals and 26 assists. During his first professional season, Plouffe earned 13 goals and 10 assists while helping the Growlers to a Kelly Cup Championship.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Nepean, Ontario spent four years attending Niagara University (NCAA). In 116 career games, Plouffe scored 71 points (37g-34a), leading the team in goals and points during the 2017-18 season as well as serving as the team's captain during the 2016-17 season. At the end of Niagara's 2017-18 season, Plouffe signed an amateur tryout contract with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies, appearing in 10 regular-season games and earning three assists.

