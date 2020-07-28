Another Forward Returning with the Signing of Corey Durocher

Allen Americans forward Corey Durocher

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce the signing of forward Corey Durocher to a contract for the 20-21 season.

Corey Durocher was signed as a free agent last year after being released by Kansas City (ECHL). The skilled forward is a former draft pick of the Florida Panthers in the 2010 NHL Draft.

"I'm excited to be back with the Americans," noted Durocher. "After an unfortunate ending to last season, I can't wait to be back with the boys and finish off what we started last year."

In 44 games with Allen in 19-20, he had nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points. The Ottawa, Ontario resident turned 28 years old this past May. The 6-foot-3, and 210 pound forward turned pro in 2016 after four seasons at Carleton University (OUAA).

In 144 games in the ECHL, he has tallied 87 points. His best season as a pro came in 18-19 with Kansas City, where he had 36 points in 39 games.

The Allen Americans are scheduled to open the 2020-2021 season on October 16th against the Rapid City Rush. Click here for 20-21 home schedule.

