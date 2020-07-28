Betzold Returns for Fourth Season with KC

July 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Kansas City Mavericks forward Greg Betzold

(Kansas City Mavericks) Kansas City Mavericks forward Greg Betzold(Kansas City Mavericks)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Tuesday the club has signed forward Greg Betzold to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Betzold, a six-foot-three 203-pound forward from West Chester, Ohio will be among the longest tenured Mavericks on the roster this upcoming season. Betzold returns for his fourth season with the Mavericks, after his 2019-20 season was cut short just 11 games in due to an upper body injury. In 131 career games with the Mavericks, Betzold has 33 goals and 49 assists for 82 points.

"Greg showed exceptional work ethic with our training staff and (Head Athletic Trainer) Nick Potter during his rehab last season," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "We believe Greg has incredible abilities as a player. He's a lethal shooter and puck distributor. Greg has a high hockey IQ and can contribute in all three zones for us. When he's at his best, Greg is a force to be reckoned with and we feel strongly that his best hockey is in front of him."

Betzold ranks 14th in Mavericks history in games played,13th in goals scored, 13th in points and will join the ranks of Andrew Courtney, Sebastien Thinel, Rocco Carzo and John-Scott Dickson as players who have played in four seasons for the Mavericks.

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall. The Mavericks will open the 2020-21 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 17 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. Reserve your spot now with season tickets. Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.