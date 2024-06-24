Eugene Emeralds Baseball & Oregon Bach Festival Announce "Big Brass and Boom"
June 24, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Eugene Emeralds News Release
[Eugene, OR] - The Eugene Emeralds and Oregon Bach Festival (OBF) are proud to announce the 2nd edition of "Big Brass and Boom" - a partnership between two of the community's long-standing, favorite summertime activities.
The Emeralds and the Grammy-winning music festival will offer a unique evening of fun, live music, and a LARGE fireworks display on July 3rd, 2024 at PK Park. The concert will be headlined by the Rebirth Brass Band- the undisputed leader of the New Orleans brass pack - for a thrilling, outdoor summer evening of jazz, funk, big brass bands, and hip-hop. Arrive early for a performance from local favorite, Mariachi Monumental.
Gates open at 7pm, with Mariachi Monumental scheduled to perform at 7:15 and the main stage performance beginning at 8pm. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at EmeraldsBaseball.com or at the PK Park Ticket Office.
The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.
