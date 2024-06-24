Lazaro Estrada Named NWL Pitcher of the Week

June 24, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians starter Lazaro Estrada as the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week for June 17-23 after he tossed a seven-inning no-hitter against the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] on Tuesday, June 18. He is the second C's pitcher to earn the weekly honor this year.

Estrada, 25, was tremendous in his seventh start of the season. He faced the minimum over the first five innings - which included a two-out walk that was erased on an inning-ending caught stealing - then stranded a lead-off free pass to protect a 1-0 lead in the sixth with three straight outs. He went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh to turn in the first complete game shutout by a Canadians pitcher in the High-A era and the second C's no-hitter in franchise history.

The Havana, Cuba native has been a stalwart at the top of the Vancouver rotation this year. He has lowered his season ERA to 2.15 in 29.1 Northwest League innings while racking up 37 strikeouts to 10 walks with a .186 opponent's batting average against and a 0.99 WHIP.

Estrada and the C's return home Tuesday night to begin a seven-game series against the Hillsboro Hops [ARI]. The right-hander will toe the slab in the lid lifter tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on the C's Broadcast Network: Bally Live and Sportsnet 650.

