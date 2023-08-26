Espinosa Fans Career-High Ten as Woodpeckers Defeat Down East

Kinston, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (51-68, 21-32) got a spectacular outing out of their starting pitcher Carlos Espinosa Saturday night at Grainger Stadium. Espinosa (W, 4-3) went a season-long five and two-thirds innings on the hill and struck out a career-high ten batters to lead Fayetteville to a 7-1 win over the Down East Wood Ducks (62-52, 25-28).

Offensively, the Woodpeckers got on the board first in the third against Down East starter Aidan Curry (L, 0-3). After a costly error on a possible inning-ending double play ball kept the Wood Ducks on the field, Cam Fisher made them pay with a two-run triple down the right field line. Porter made it through four frames with just the two runs allowed and departed, handing the ball over to lefthander Kohl Drake. His first pitch in the fifth was launched over the left field wall by Jackson Loftin for the latter's seventh homer of the season and gave Fayetteville a 3-0 lead.

Espinosa surrendered his lone run in the bottom half of the fifth on a Zion Bannister RBI triple, but the Woodpeckers responded with three more runs in the sixth headlined by another run-scoring triple, this time from Luis Baez. In the bottom half, Espinosa got the first two outs before leaving in favor of Deury Carrasco (SV, 2). The former infielder put together one of his best outings of the season to end the game, keeping Down East off the board over the final three and a third and earning his second save of the season.

With the win, Fayetteville has secured a series victory going into the finale on Sunday afternoon. RHP Manuel Urias is slated to start for the Woodpeckers while the Wood Ducks send RHP Bryan Chi to the hill. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 ET.

