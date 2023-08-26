Areinamo Homers in 9-5 Carolina Victory

ZEBULON, N.C. - Jadher Areinamo hit a two-run home run in the eighth, Jace Avina had two hits and scored twice, Tayden Hall ran his hitting streak to 15 consecutive games and Logan Henderson struck out seven over five and 2/3 as the first-place Carolina Mudcats - playing as the Raleigh Grays - defeated the Columbia Fireflies 9-5 on Saturday night at Five County Stadium.

In a game that saw three lead changes, it was the Mudcats (32-21, 65-51) who would prevail after scoring six late runs to defeat the Fireflies (25-28, 60-58) in Saturday's back-and-forth battle.

Columbia originally led 1-0 after getting a RBI single from Lizandro Rodriguez in the second, but the Mudcats tied it at 1-1 in the same frame with a two-out RBI single from Avina. Columbia's Daniel Vazquez put his club up 2-1 in the third with a home run, but Carolina answered with a two-out RBI double from Areinamo in the fourth to tie things up at 2-2.

The Mudcats then took their first lead at 3-2 in the fifth after Daniel Guilarte drove in Gregory Barrios from second with a go-ahead RBI single. Barrios led off the fifth with a double before scoring on Guilarte's liner to center.

The Fireflies answered one last time with a home run from Rodriguez and two runs overall in the seventh to go up 4-3, but a RBI single from Dylan O'Rae and a double steal put the Mudcats up again 5-4. Carolina then broke the game open with Areinamo's homer and a Barrios RBI double in the eighth while scoring four times to run away late.

Chase Costello earned the win after turning in a scoreless appearance in relief of fellow reliever Jeferson Figueroa in the seventh. Costello (W, 9-3) pitched through an inning and 2/3 and struck out two while earning the victory. Figueroa recorded just two outs and was charged with two runs after replacing starter Logan Henderson with two outs in the sixth. Henderson started and struck out seven over five and 2/3. Henderson also allowed two runs on five hits.

Columbia's Oscar Rayo started and finished with a decision despite pitching through six complete innings with three runs and six hits. Eduardo Herrera followed Rayo and ended up with the loss after allowing Carolina to take the lead in the seventh. Herrera (L, 6-2) also suffered his first blown save of the season while allowing two runs and three hits.

With the victory, the Mudcats took a 3-2 lead in the six-game series. They also remained in first place in the Carolina League North second half standings by 3.0 games over Lynchburg and 4.5 over Fredericksburg.

HOME RUNS:

Columbia: Vazquez (2, 3rd inning off Henderson, 0 on, 2 out); Rodriguez, L (6, 7th inning off Figueroa, 0 on, 0 out).

Carolina: Areinamo (4, 8th inning off Anglin, 1 on, 1 out).

STOLEN BASES:

Carolina: O'Rae 2 (12, 2nd base off Herrera, E/Hernandez, O, 2nd base off Olivarez/Hernandez, O); Barrios 2 (27, home off Herrera, E/Hernandez, O, 3rd base off Anglin/Hernandez, O).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Rodriguez, L, 2B (Columbia): 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Dickey, RF (Columbia): 2-for-4, 1 3B, 2 RBI

Vazquez, SS (Columbia): 1-for-5, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Areinamo, 3B (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Avina, LF (Carolina): 2-for-2, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Barrios, 2B (Carolina): 2-for-3, 3 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Rayo (Columbia): 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Costello (W, 9-3) (Carolina): 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Henderson (Carolina): 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO

SCORING:

Fireflies 2nd (Fireflies 1, Mudcats 0) -- Brett Squires strikes out swinging. Austin Charles doubles to left-center field. Lizandro Rodriguez singles to center field, Austin Charles scores; Lizandro Rodriguez to 2nd. Lizandro Rodriguez caught stealing 3rd base, Jose Sibrian to Jadher Areinamo. Omar Hernandez strikes out swinging. (1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 2nd (Fireflies 1, Mudcats 1) -- Luke Adams singles through the hole at second base. Jose Sibrian strikes out swinging. Jadher Areinamo grounds out, Austin Charles to Brett Squires, Luke Adams to 2nd. Jace Avina singles to right field, Luke Adams scores; Jace Avina out at 3rd, Oscar Rayo to Daniel Vazquez to Austin Charles to Daniel Vazquez. (1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Fireflies 3rd (Fireflies 2, Mudcats 1) -- Trevor Werner struck out looking. Jared Dickey flies out to Jace Avina. Daniel Vazquez hits a home run to right field on a 0-0 pitch. Carson Roccaforte doubles down the right-field line. Jose Sibrian picks off Carson Roccaforte at on throw to Daniel Guilarte. (1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 4th (Fireflies 2, Mudcats 2) -- Daniel Guilarte walks. Tayden Hall singles to left-center field, Daniel Guilarte to 2nd. Luke Adams grounds into a force out, Lizandro Rodriguez to Daniel Vazquez, Daniel Guilarte to 3rd; Tayden Hall out at 2nd. Jose Sibrian flies out to Spencer Nivens. Jadher Areinamo doubles to left field, Daniel Guilarte scores; Luke Adams to 3rd. Jace Avina hit by pitch. Luis Castillo lines out to Carson Roccaforte. (1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Mudcats 3, Fireflies 2) -- Gregory Barrios doubles up the middle. Dylan O'Rae grounds out, Daniel Vazquez to Brett Squires, Gregory Barrios to 3rd. Daniel Guilarte singles to right-center field, Gregory Barrios scores. Tayden Hall grounds into double play, Lizandro Rodriguez to Daniel Vazquez to Brett Squires, Daniel Guilarte out at 2nd, Tayden Hall out at 1st. (1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Fireflies 7th (Fireflies 4, Mudcats 3) -- Lizandro Rodriguez hits a home run to right field on a 2-1 pitch. Omar Hernandez grounds out, Jadher Areinamo to Tayden Hall. Trevor Werner walks. Pitcher Change: Chase Costello replaces Jeferson Figueroa. Jared Dickey triples to right field, Trevor Werner scores. Daniel Vazquez strikes out swinging. Carson Roccaforte strikes out swinging. (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 7th (Mudcats 5, Fireflies 4) -- Pitcher Change: Eduardo Herrera replaces Oscar Rayo. Jace Avina singles to left-center field. Luis Castillo singles to right-center field, Jace Avina to 3rd. Offensive Substitution: Pinch runner Reidy Mercado replaces Luis Castillo. Eduardo Herrera picks off Reidy Mercado at on throw to Brett Squires. Gregory Barrios walks. Dylan O'Rae singles to right field, Jace Avina scores; Gregory Barrios to 3rd. Daniel Guilarte strikes out swinging. Dylan O'Rae steals 2nd base, Gregory Barrios steals home, Dylan O'Rae advances to 3rd on throwing error by Daniel Vazquez. Tayden Hall lines out to Austin Charles. (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 8th (Mudcats 9, Fireflies 4) -- Pitcher Change: Mack Anglin replaces Eduardo Herrera. Luke Adams reaches on fielding error by Austin Charles. Jose Sibrian flies out to Carson Roccaforte. Jadher Areinamo hits a home run to left field on a 0-0 pitch, Luke Adams scores. Jace Avina walks. Reidy Mercado flies out to Spencer Nivens. Gregory Barrios doubles to center field, Jace Avina scores. Gregory Barrios steals 3rd base, Gregory Barrios scores; throwing error by Omar Hernandez. Dylan O'Rae walks. Pitcher Change: Marcus Olivarez replaces Mack Anglin. Dylan O'Rae steals 2nd base. Daniel Guilarte grounds out, Lizandro Rodriguez to Brett Squires. (4 Runs, 2 Hits, 2 Errors, 1 LOB)

Fireflies 9th (Mudcats 9, Fireflies 5) -- Pitcher Change: Yerlin Rodriguez replaces Chase Costello. Lizandro Rodriguez walks. Omar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Trevor Werner strikes out swinging. Wild pitch by Yerlin Rodriguez, Lizandro Rodriguez to 2nd. Jared Dickey singles through the hole at shortstop, Lizandro Rodriguez scores. (1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

