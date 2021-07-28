Errors Costly in Loss to Frisco

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks lost to the Frisco RoughRiders Wednesday, 4-3, despite allowing just one earned run in the contest.

Frisco got two runs in the third inning following an error by first baseman Norel Gonzalez. One of the runs came home on a triple by top Texas Rangers prospect Josh Jung. Another run came in following an error in the sixth inning.

The Hooks got both their runs in the sixth via RBI singles by Joe Perez and David Hensley. The runs were charged to Hans Crouse, who struck out seven over 5-plus innings.

Jimmy Endersby (L, 2-4) matched Crouse's strikeout total over 4.2 innings, walking two with four hits allowed. He was charged with three runs, but only one of them earned.

The Hooks out-hit Frisco nine to four, with three hits from Gonzalez and two apiece from Corey Julks and Ross Adolph.

The series continues Thursday at Whataburger Field with Parker Mushinski scheduled. It's Dog Day at the ballpark with water bowl and frisbee giveaways for the first 2,000 fans and Thirsty Thursday deals for all.

