Missions Allow Eight Runs, 11 Hits in Tuesday Night Loss in Amarillo

July 28, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - On Tuesday night, it was two big innings for the Sod Poodles that propelled them to victory against the Missions. The Missions drop the series opener by a final score of 8-3.

It was two scoreless innings before San Antonio broke through in the top of the third inning. Ben Ruta reached base on a two-out single. Michael Curry gave the Missions the lead with his fourth home run of the season.

Amarillo cut the lead in half in the bottom of the third inning. Facing Matt Waldron, the Sod Poodles had two runners on base with two outs in the inning. Stone Garrett hit a single into right field which scored Alek Thomas. The Missions had a 2-1 lead.

The Sod Poodles put up a crooked number in the bottom of the fourth inning and never looked back. Amarillo plated three runs against Waldron to take a 4-2 lead. Luis Alejandro Basabe drove in a run with an RBI double. Dominic Miroglio drove in a run with an RBI single. Lastly, Jancarlos Cintron drove in a run with an RBI single.

The Missions attempted a comeback in the seventh inning after Ben Ruta hit a solo home run. This was his first long ball since joining San Antonio. He finished the night 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

Amarillo broke the game open in the seventh inning after scoring four runs against reliever James Reeves. Dominic Canzone drove in a run with an RBI single. Miroglio provided the big blast with a three-run home run to cap off the inning.

Post-Game Notes

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 35-37 on the season

Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 1-5, 2B, 4 K

Matt Waldron Pitching Line: L, 6.0 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 7 K

The Missions will continue their six-game series against Amarillo on Wednesday, July 28th. Right-hander Jordan Humphreys (1-0, 6.32) is scheduled to pitch for San Antonio against left-hander Kenny Hernandez (0-1, 4.09). First pitch is 7:05 p.n.

