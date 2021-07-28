Riders Hang on Late in Victory over Corpus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders used early offense to drop the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday night from Whataburger Field.

With the game scoreless into the third, the Riders (45-29) struck first on a Bubba Thompson sacrifice fly, scoring Jax Biggers. Later in the inning, Josh Jung smacked an RBI triple to right field, making it 2-0 Frisco.

Biggers provided more offense for the RoughRiders with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and an RBI groundout in the sixth inning, advancing the Riders' lead to 4-0.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Hooks (33-41) punched back with RBI singles from Joe Perez and David Hensley, cutting into the deficit at 4-2.

Corpus Christi drew within one when Cesar Salazar lifted a sacrifice fly to centerfield in the ninth, but Nick Snyder shut the door for his first Double-A save of his career.

Frisco starter Hans Crouse (3-2) earned the win, allowing two runs over his five innings while striking out seven and not walking a batter.

Jimmy Endersby (2-4) took the loss for Corpus, ceding three runs, one earned, over 4.2 frames in his start.

The RoughRiders and Hooks continue their series with game three on Thursday, July 29th at 6:35 p.m. RHP Yerry Rodriguez (1-1, 2.98) will start for Frisco against LHP Parker Mushinski (0-4, 3.78).

