Cardinals Lose Shootout 18-12 to Travelers, Teams Combine for Most Runs in Springfield History

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals and Arkansas Travelers combined for a Springfield single-game record 30 runs in an 18-12 Cardinals loss on Wednesday night at Hammons Field.

Cardinals C Ivan Herrera and 1B Luken Baker both homered twice in the loss. It was Herrera's first-career two-homer game. Herrera finished 3-for-5 with three runs and five RBIs. Baker was 2-for-5 with two runs and 5 RBIs. Baker's second home run was a grand slam and his 17th home run of the season, bringing the score to the 18-12 final in the eighth inning.

The on-base streak for Nick Plummer stretched to 24 games courtesy of a seventh-inning single.

Cardinals SS Delvin Perez singled three times and stole three bases, including two in the first inning. Perez scored on a Herrera groundout to put Springfield ahead 1-0 in the first. The Cardinals led 5-3 after five innings.

The Cardinals and Travelers play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:05 p.m. Thursday's promotions include the St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt Replica White Jersey Giveaway for 2,000 fans, Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night and Happy Half-Hour.

