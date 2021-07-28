Cardinals Lose Shootout 18-12 to Travelers, Teams Combine for Most Runs in Springfield History
July 28, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals and Arkansas Travelers combined for a Springfield single-game record 30 runs in an 18-12 Cardinals loss on Wednesday night at Hammons Field.
Cardinals C Ivan Herrera and 1B Luken Baker both homered twice in the loss. It was Herrera's first-career two-homer game. Herrera finished 3-for-5 with three runs and five RBIs. Baker was 2-for-5 with two runs and 5 RBIs. Baker's second home run was a grand slam and his 17th home run of the season, bringing the score to the 18-12 final in the eighth inning.
The on-base streak for Nick Plummer stretched to 24 games courtesy of a seventh-inning single.
Cardinals SS Delvin Perez singled three times and stole three bases, including two in the first inning. Perez scored on a Herrera groundout to put Springfield ahead 1-0 in the first. The Cardinals led 5-3 after five innings.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals and Travelers play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:05 p.m. Thursday's promotions include the St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt Replica White Jersey Giveaway for 2,000 fans, Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night and Happy Half-Hour.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from July 28, 2021
- Boyd Leads Surge Offensively to Game Two Victory against Naturals - Wichita Wind Surge
- Cardinals Lose Shootout 18-12 to Travelers, Teams Combine for Most Runs in Springfield History - Springfield Cardinals
- Riders Hang on Late in Victory over Corpus - Frisco RoughRiders
- Errors Costly in Loss to Frisco - Corpus Christi Hooks
- San Antonio Loses Back-And-Forth Wednesday Night ContestÃÂ - San Antonio Missions
- Missions Allow Eight Runs, 11 Hits in Tuesday Night Loss in Amarillo - San Antonio Missions
- Wichita Blasts Naturals, Win 18-8 Behind Record Hitting - Wichita Wind Surge
- Melendez Ties Minor League Lead in Homers But Naturals Defeated by Wichita - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Manea Mania: Hooks Get Walk-Off Win in Opener - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Miroglio Plates Four, Canzone Notches Double-A First in 8-3 Win - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Cardinals Lose Shootout 18-12 to Travelers, Teams Combine for Most Runs in Springfield History
- Pike's Quality Start Not Enough in Cardinals 4-0 Loss to Travelers
- Cards Rally with 8 Runs to Split Wednesday's Games in San Antonio
- Cardinals Announce Two Changes to Promotional Schedule
- Promo Schedule Changes Announced