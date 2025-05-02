Sports stats



Episode 23: Buffalo Bandits Star Ian MacKay + Semifinals Preview

May 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ian Mackay joins the show to talk about the Buffalo Bandits' preparation and mindset as they gear up for the semifinals. Then, Maki and Coop break down this weekend's games and what each team needs to do to advance.
