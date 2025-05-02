Episode 23: Buffalo Bandits Star Ian MacKay + Semifinals Preview
May 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
Ian Mackay joins the show to talk about the Buffalo Bandits' preparation and mindset as they gear up for the semifinals. Then, Maki and Coop break down this weekend's games and what each team needs to do to advance.
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 2, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bandits Stories
- Bandits Take on Warriors in Game 1 of NLL Semifinals
- Bandits Tie Franchise Record With Four Goals Allowed In Quarterfinal Win Over Seals
- Bandits to Host Game 1 of NLL Semifinals on Friday, May 2
- Bandits Take on Seals in All-Or-Nothing Postseason Game to Begin 2025 NLL Playoffs
- 'We're the Ones on the Attack': Bandits Looking Forward to 5th Consecutive Playoff Appearance