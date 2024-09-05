Ems Hang on to Win Thriller Against C's

September 5, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Vancouver, BC- The Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 10-7. It was a thriller as the Ems jumped out to the early 7-0 lead, but the Canadians wouldn't go down quietly. The series is now tied up at 1 game apiece.

Eugene bats came out red hot in the first inning. Aeverson Arteaga led the inning off with a walk and a couple of batters later Sabin Ceballos slugged a 2-run homerun out to left field to give the Ems the early lead. Ceballos has now hit 5 home runs in 28 games this year for Eugene.

The home runs didn't stop with Ceballos, as Quinn McDaniel hit a towering home run over the right center field wall. The next batter, Scott Bandura, hit a monster home run out to straight away dead center-field to give Eugene back-to-back home runs. It was a 3-run first inning for the Ems as they took a 4-0 lead into the 2nd.

The runs kept pouring in for Eugene in the top of the 2nd. Thomas Gavello led the inning off with a single, and James Tibbs III slugged his first home run of the year in an Ems uniform. The homer had a 100 mph exit velocity and it traveled 384 feet. Ceballos followed it up with a walk and was able to get into 3rd base on a Charlie Szykowny single. A wild pitch got behind the catcher and Ceballos scored on the play to give the Ems a 7-0 lead after just 2 innings. The Ems had combined to hit 4 home runs in the first 2 innings.

The Canadians got 2 runs back in the bottom of the 3rd. Jacob Sharp led off the inning with a single and a couple of batters later Je'Von Ward hit a 2-run home run to cut the lead to 7-2. Ward has now homered in consecutive games against Eugene to start this 6-game series.

Eugene was able to push home their 8th run of the night in the top of the 5th. Bandura was able to reach base on a fielder's choice and with 2-outs Jack Payton ripped a double down the 1st base line to score Bandura. The Canadians however answered back with a pair of runs in the home half of the 5th. Ward started the inning with a walk and scored on a Peyton Williams double. Williams was able to score a couple of batters later on a Jackson Hornung sac-fly RBI to cut the deficit to 4 runs.

The Ems starter Manuel Mercedes day came to an end after 4.2 innings on the mound. He gave up 9 hits, but only allowed 4 earned runs. He got himself in some tough spots in a handful of innings but largely was able to really limit the damage in his final start of the 2024 season. He allowed 2 walks and struck out 2 batters.

Eugene added onto their total in the top of the 7th. McDaniel drew a walk to start the frame and Bandura followed it up with a walk of his own. Luke Shliger ripped a single up the middle to bring home McDaniel on the play. The next batter, Jack Payton, hit a deep sac-fly RBI to bring Bandura home on the play for the Ems 10th run of the night.

Vancouver was able to add 3 runs in the bottom of the 8th to cut the deficit to just 3 runs. Brennan Orf doubled and Nick Goodwin hit him in on an RBI-Double of his own. Jace Bohrofen and Je'Von Ward had back-to-back RBI Singles for the C's 2nd and 3rd runs of the inning. Matt Frisbee came into the game out of Eugene's bullpen and was able to retire the first 2 batters he faced to end the inning and send the game to the 9th.

Eugene got the bases loaded in the top of the 9th but couldn't cash in a run. In the bottom of the 9th, Vancouver was able to get a pair of base hits to start the inning and bring the game tying run to the plate. Matt Frisbee was able to retire the next 3 batters he faced to earn his 1st save in an Ems uniform.

It was a great team win tonight for Eugene, as they have now evened up the series at 1 game apiece against the Canadians. Eugene will look to take the series lead now tomorrow night with first pitch set for 7:05 P.M.

#RootedHere

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.