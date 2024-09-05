Ems Hang on to Win Thriller Against C's
September 5, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Eugene Emeralds News Release
Vancouver, BC- The Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 10-7. It was a thriller as the Ems jumped out to the early 7-0 lead, but the Canadians wouldn't go down quietly. The series is now tied up at 1 game apiece.
Eugene bats came out red hot in the first inning. Aeverson Arteaga led the inning off with a walk and a couple of batters later Sabin Ceballos slugged a 2-run homerun out to left field to give the Ems the early lead. Ceballos has now hit 5 home runs in 28 games this year for Eugene.
The home runs didn't stop with Ceballos, as Quinn McDaniel hit a towering home run over the right center field wall. The next batter, Scott Bandura, hit a monster home run out to straight away dead center-field to give Eugene back-to-back home runs. It was a 3-run first inning for the Ems as they took a 4-0 lead into the 2nd.
The runs kept pouring in for Eugene in the top of the 2nd. Thomas Gavello led the inning off with a single, and James Tibbs III slugged his first home run of the year in an Ems uniform. The homer had a 100 mph exit velocity and it traveled 384 feet. Ceballos followed it up with a walk and was able to get into 3rd base on a Charlie Szykowny single. A wild pitch got behind the catcher and Ceballos scored on the play to give the Ems a 7-0 lead after just 2 innings. The Ems had combined to hit 4 home runs in the first 2 innings.
The Canadians got 2 runs back in the bottom of the 3rd. Jacob Sharp led off the inning with a single and a couple of batters later Je'Von Ward hit a 2-run home run to cut the lead to 7-2. Ward has now homered in consecutive games against Eugene to start this 6-game series.
Eugene was able to push home their 8th run of the night in the top of the 5th. Bandura was able to reach base on a fielder's choice and with 2-outs Jack Payton ripped a double down the 1st base line to score Bandura. The Canadians however answered back with a pair of runs in the home half of the 5th. Ward started the inning with a walk and scored on a Peyton Williams double. Williams was able to score a couple of batters later on a Jackson Hornung sac-fly RBI to cut the deficit to 4 runs.
The Ems starter Manuel Mercedes day came to an end after 4.2 innings on the mound. He gave up 9 hits, but only allowed 4 earned runs. He got himself in some tough spots in a handful of innings but largely was able to really limit the damage in his final start of the 2024 season. He allowed 2 walks and struck out 2 batters.
Eugene added onto their total in the top of the 7th. McDaniel drew a walk to start the frame and Bandura followed it up with a walk of his own. Luke Shliger ripped a single up the middle to bring home McDaniel on the play. The next batter, Jack Payton, hit a deep sac-fly RBI to bring Bandura home on the play for the Ems 10th run of the night.
Vancouver was able to add 3 runs in the bottom of the 8th to cut the deficit to just 3 runs. Brennan Orf doubled and Nick Goodwin hit him in on an RBI-Double of his own. Jace Bohrofen and Je'Von Ward had back-to-back RBI Singles for the C's 2nd and 3rd runs of the inning. Matt Frisbee came into the game out of Eugene's bullpen and was able to retire the first 2 batters he faced to end the inning and send the game to the 9th.
Eugene got the bases loaded in the top of the 9th but couldn't cash in a run. In the bottom of the 9th, Vancouver was able to get a pair of base hits to start the inning and bring the game tying run to the plate. Matt Frisbee was able to retire the next 3 batters he faced to earn his 1st save in an Ems uniform.
It was a great team win tonight for Eugene, as they have now evened up the series at 1 game apiece against the Canadians. Eugene will look to take the series lead now tomorrow night with first pitch set for 7:05 P.M.
