Spokane Doubles up Everett Wednesday Night

September 5, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett,WA: After trailing 3-0 at the end of the fourth inning, the Spokane Indians clawed their way back to defeat the Everett AquaSox 8-4 in front of 1,825 people and 153 dogs on Sam's Cats and Dogs Bark at the Park Night at Funko Field.

Right-hander Ty Cummings cruised through his first three innings of work, allowing no hits and no runs. The AquaSox offense struck first in the bottom of the third inning as Jared Sundstrom smacked an RBI double to break the scoreless tie. Sundstrom's double was his 24th, and his RBI was his 60th.

The Frogs continued their scoring affair in the bottom of the fourth inning. Hunter Fitz-Gerald knocked a two-out double, and the duo of Connor Charping and Andrew Miller hit consecutive RBI singles to extend the AquaSox lead to 3-0.

Cummings concluded his day after tossing 4.1 innings of three-run baseball in what projects to be his final start of the season. Only one of his three runs given up was earned, and he struck out four Indians while walking one. He finishes his season with a 4.17 ERA across 116.2 innings (25 starts) while racking up 124 strikeouts.

Spokane tied the game in the top of the fifth inning, but Everett responded in the bottom half of the frame. Colt Emerson singled, and Sundstrom singled and stole second base to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Caleb Cali hit a ground out to score Emerson, giving the Frogs a 4-3 lead while crediting Cali with an RBI.

The Indians took the lead again in the top of the sixth inning, hitting a two-run home run to right field to step ahead 5-4. Spokane added three more runs across the final three innings of the game, putting their lead out of reach as Everett could not come back to secure victory across their final nine outs.

LOOKING AHEAD: Game Three of the six-game series between Everett and Spokane is tomorrow at 7:05! Right-hander Ryan Hawks will be on the bump for the final start of his 2024 campaign. Make sure to join us for our last Coors Light Throwback Thursday, featuring $3.00 Coors Light, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda! Additionally, we are offering a special Throwback Thursday FEVO deal for only $20.00. This bundle gets you an Upper Reserved Seat, a Webbly Batter Funko POP!, and an AquaSox Funko Tumbler. Sales for the bundle end at 5 p.m. Thursday, so buy your tickets now and do not miss out!

