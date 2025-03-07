Empire Strykers vs. San Diego Sockers - 3.6.25

March 7, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers YouTube Video







It's a SoCal showdown in Oceanside, CA when the Empire Strykers take on the San Diego Sockers

Live from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California

