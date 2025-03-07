Fighting for Positioning, Empire Faces Six-Pointer at Tacoma

Ontario, Calif. - In the wake of their strong showing at San Diego that saw them fall just short of upsetting the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) giant, the Empire Strykers have had no time to rue Wednesday's narrow defeat. With Empire facing a tough home stretch to its 2024-25 regular season, the team's players must defy the rapid turnaround and travel-related fatigue as they have arrived in Washington State for a crucial clash with the Tacoma Stars. While firmly holding on to a playoff spot, the Strykers can ill-afford to lose to the Stars if they want to retain any hope of finishing in the top half of the standings.

The 10-9-1 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) Empire Strykers take on 6-9-3 host Tacoma on Friday, March 7, at 7:05 PM PST, with the action streaming live in English on the MASL's official YouTube channel (@MASLtv) as well as on Sportworld, National Soccer Network (NSN) and Unbeaten Network.

Against the mighty Sockers, Empire put in a ferocious effort on the road and exchanged blows with its longtime rivals, only to end up falling 6-7. Defender Robert Palmer had two assists in the game, and recent signing Leonardo Espinoza enjoyed a breakout performance with two netters and one helper. The San Diego victory was powered in large part by Leonardo De Oliveira, who earned a trio of assists and scored a goal of his own.

Prior to their match at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, the Strykers thumped visiting Texas 8-0, completing a four-game win streak that would finally be snapped by the defeat to the Sockers. Thanks to its recent run of positive results, Empire appears increasingly likely to secure its first postseason berth since the MASL's "COVID season" in early 2021. Nonetheless, the fixture against the Stars is a classic six-pointer, with Empire subsequently facing San Diego twice more in its final three games and Tacoma trailing by ten points while holding two games in hand.

If Tacoma were to beat head coach Onua Obasi's side, it would claw to within seven points while still having played two fewer matches, thereby setting up the possibility of yet another photo finish after several intense duels for playoff berths over the years. A Strykers victory would all but guarantee that the Southern Californians place no lower than seventh heading into the knockout stages. In addition, Empire would retain its outside shot at finishing in the top half of the standings, a feat that would require the side to either keep both Tacoma and Utica City FC at bay or edge out one of the two and also overtake the Milwaukee Wave.

Utica currently sits right below in seventh, trailing by a mere two points and having played three fewer matches, and fifth-place Milwaukee holds a three-point advantage with two games in hand.

For their part, the Stars find themselves locked in a neck-and-neck race for a postseason ticket with the St. Louis Ambush. With both teams displaying strong form of late, Tacoma having won four of its last five and St. Louis four of its last six, the eighth-place Washingtonians could still drop below the line or finish as high as seventh if they leapfrog the Strykers down the stretch and prevail over the Ambush, which trails by two points with a game in hand. The Stars most recently saw their run of four consecutive victories ended by a 5-8 defeat at San Diego, having previously downed visiting Baltimore 6-5.

Despite notably sitting tied for ninth in the MASL in assists (13), Robert Palmer is Empire's undisputed defensive leader. The 36-year-old is fourth in the league in blocks (39), with Emmanuel Aguirre (13) a distant second on his team's roster. Meanwhile, 2025 All-Stars Fabián and Stinson form a lethal attacking duo, with Fabián's powerful right foot and exquisite vision perfectly complementing Stinson's dazzling technical skills.

Mexican Fabián spearheads the offense, as he ranks third in the MASL in points (40), fourth in goals (24), sixth in points per game (2.1 in 19), tied for third in assists (16) and tied for second in power play goals (3). In addition to sitting tied for fifth in the league in goals (30) and tied for eighth in both points (30) and power play goals (2), fellow midfielder Stinson is second on the Strykers in points per game (1.5 in 20).

Among Empire's greatest strengths is its unpredictability going forward, as even the side's three goalkeepers boast significant attacking outputs. Brian Orozco has bagged three goals and an assist in 18 appearances, ranking tied for seventh in the MASL in game winners. Meanwhile, Claysson De Lima has collected three helpers and Brandon Gomez has put up a goal and two assists, the pair having each played in 11 matches.

Defensively, Tacoma relies heavily on the heroics of Chris Toth and Logan Jones. While goalkeeping icon Toth sits atop the league in save percentage (.756) and second in total saves (220), Jones is his side's leader in the back, his 47 blocks being good for third in the MASL. Meanwhile, indoor legend Nick Perera continues to be the Stars' most dangerous attacker, as he is ninth in the league in points per game (1.8 in 14) and also leads the team in points (25), goals (14) and assists (11).

Mike Ramos is Perera's main sidekick, ranking runner-up on Tacoma in points (19), assists (8) and points per game (1.3 in 15) as well as jointly with Tyler John in goals (11 each). Ramos and fellow Stars ace Nani Mendoza are among the group of MASL players who sit tied for eighth with the Strykers' Stinson in power play goals (2).

After battling Tacoma, The Empire Strykers will return to action in another away meeting with San Diego on March 22, followed by a home rematch with their local rivals the very next day. Tickets for the clash at Ontario's Toyota Arena are available.

