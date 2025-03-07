Sockers Ambush St. Louis 6-3
March 7, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
San Diego Sockers News Release
ST. CHARLES, MO - Kraig Chiles and Tavoy Morgan scored two goals apiece to pace the San Diego Sockers (16-3-0, 45, 2nd) to a 6-3 win over the St. Louis Ambush (6-11-1, 18, 9th) at The Family Arena on Friday night. Xavier Snaer-Williams made his fourth start, as Boris Pardo was rested in preparation for the Comets game on Sunday, making five saves on eight shots.
Tavoy Morgan extended his goal-scoring streak to seven games and his point streak to 16 matches at 1:35 of the opening period to give the Sockers a quick 1-0 lead. Morgan collected a pass from Charlie Gonzalez inside the arc, then turned his defender and placed a shot past St. Louis goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento. St. Louis tied the game at 9:20 on a counter-attack goal by William Eskey from the top of the arc with an assist from James Thomas. The Ambush took a 2-1 lead with one second remaining as Robert Williamson sent a long ball to the right corner, and Axel Chakounte headed the ball in for the potential MASL goal of the week.
The Sockers equalized on a Drew Ruggles power-play goal at 7:31 of the second. Gabriel Costa found Ruggles at the back post for the one-touch marker. For Ruggles, he has a three-game goal streak and a point in seven of 10 matches. Costa has a point in 13 of his last 16 matches. The first half ended at 2-2.
Nascimento was called for a handball at 1:22 of the third, which led to a Kraig Chiles shootout attempt. The captain converted the opportunity with a quick shot past backup keeper Eduardo Cortes for a 3-2 San Diego advantage. Chiles is now two of three in shootout attempts and has a goal in nine of his last 10 games. Morgan put the Sockers up 4-2 with his second score at 4:41. Cesar Cerda's pass from the left wing to Morgan in the box set him up for the easy two-touch goal. Cerda has a point in three of his last four matches. Sebastian Mendez tallied a top-shelf volley goal at 9:11, with the helper coming from Chiles to give San Diego a three-goal lead. The Ambush again scored late in a quarter with a Thomas goal at 14:53 to give them a chance heading into the final period.
Chiles tallied his brace as he was surgical on an unassisted set-piece score from the top of the arc at 6:25, which allowed San Diego to regain control of the contest. The Ambush went to the sixth-attacker midway through the quarter but failed to find the back of the net.
The Sockers conclude the Midwest road trip in a crucial playoff-seeding contest against the Kansas City Comets on Sunday, March 9, 2:05pm. San Diego returns to Frontwave Arena on Saturday, March 22, 7:05pm against the Empire Strykers.
