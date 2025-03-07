Chiles And Morgan Have Braces In Workmanlike Win Over Ambush

March 7, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers' Tavoy Morgan versus St. Louis Ambush's James Thomas

ST. CHARLES, MO - Kraig Chiles and Tavoy Morgan scored two goals apiece to pace the San Diego Sockers (16-3-0, 45, 2nd) to a 6-3 win over the St. Louis Ambush (6-11-1, 18, 9th) at The Family Arena on Friday night. Xavier Snaer-Williams made his fourth start, as Boris Pardo was rested in preparation for the Comets game on Sunday, making five saves on eight shots. The San Diego defense, which is back to top form, held St. Louis to only 11 shots on goal.

Tavoy Morgan extended his goal-scoring streak to seven games and his point streak to 16 matches at 1:35 of the opening period to give the Sockers a quick 1-0 lead. Morgan collected a pass from Charlie Gonzalez inside the arc, then turned his defender and placed a shot past St. Louis goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento. St. Louis tied the game at 9:20 on a counter-attack goal by William Eskey from the top of the arc with an assist from James Thomas. The Ambush took a 2-1 lead with one second remaining as Robert Williamson sent a long ball to the right corner, and Axel Chakounte headed the ball in for the potential MASL goal of the week.

The Sockers equalized on a Drew Ruggles power-play goal at 7:31 of the second. Gabriel Costa found Ruggles at the back post for the one-touch marker. For Ruggles, he has a three- game goal streak and a point in seven of 10 matches. Costa has a point in 13 of his last 16 matches. The first half ended at 2-2.

Nascimento was called for a handball at 1:22 of the third, which led to a Kraig Chiles shootout attempt. The captain converted the opportunity with a quick shot past backup keeper Eduardo Cortes for a 3-2 San Diego advantage. Chiles is now two of three in shootout attempts and has a goal in nine of his last 10 games. Morgan put the Sockers up 4-2 with his second score at 4:41. Cesar Cerda's pass from the left wing to Morgan in the box set him up for the easy two-touch goal. Cerda has a point in three of his last four matches. Sebastian Mendez tallied a top-shelf volley goal at 9:11, with the helper coming from Chiles to give San Diego a three-goal lead. The Ambush again scored late in a quarter with a Thomas goal at 14:53 to give them a chance heading into the final period.

Chiles tallied his brace as he was surgical on an unassisted set-piece score from the top of the arc at 6:25, which allowed San Diego to regain control of the contest. The Ambush went to the sixth-attacker midway through the quarter but failed to find the back of the net.

