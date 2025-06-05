Emilus Loses Shoe But Scores the TD I CFL
June 5, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Trevor Harris connects with Samuel Emilus to give the Riders the lead early in the second quarter.
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 5, 2025
- Marcus Crandell Signs One-Day Contract to Retire as Member of the Stampeders - Calgary Stampeders
- Green and Gold Unveil New Jerseys Ahead of 2025 Season - Edmonton Elks
- SiriusXM Canada Is Back for All 2025 CFL Games and New Exclusive Content - CFL
- Week 1 in the CFL - CFL
- Double Take: Simulcasts on TSN and CTV in 2025 - CFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Riders Add Global Punter James Evans
- Home Opener: Game Day at a Glance
- Roughriders Transactions
- Preseason Game Day at a Glance
- Roughriders Add Laurier Kicker Dawson Hodge