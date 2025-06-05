Emilus Loses Shoe But Scores the TD I CFL

June 5, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Trevor Harris connects with Samuel Emilus to give the Riders the lead early in the second quarter.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.