Emeralds Walk-off AquaSox in Game 3

The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 4-3. After dropping the first two games of the series the Emeralds were able to take one back. Their record now sits at 53-52 on the season and 19-20 in the 2nd half.

It was a scoreless first 3 frames. Both starting pitchers cruised through the first 3 innings, as the Emeralds had the lone base hit. The AquaSox got the scoring started in the top of the 4th inning Hogan Windish was able to reach base and Walking Cabrera homered to left field for his 9th home run of the season and it gave the AquaSox the 2-0 lead.

The AquaSox added their third and final run in the 6th inning. Ben Ramirez hit a solo home run to right center field for his 7th home run of the season. Nick Sinacola got the start on the night and had a solid game. He pitched 4.2 innings and allowed 1 hit and 2 runs. However, just 1 of those runs was an earned run. He allowed 2 walks and struck out 3 batters. Sinacola has been cruising in recent weeks and it was another solid outing for Sinacola. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next outing.

Tanner Kiest came in for relief of Sinacola and pitched 2.1 innings. He allowed just 1 hit, however that lone base hit was the Ben Ramirez solo home run. He didn't issue a single walk and struck out 6 batters. Even though Kiest gave up a home run, it was one of his better outings. He could potentially go again at some point this series.

The Emeralds finally were able to get on the scoreboard in the 6th inning. Carter Howell and Jared Dupere were both able to get base hits to reach base. That brought up the Ems first baseman Sean Roby. Roby connected with a baseball and sent it over the right field wall for a game-tying 3-run home run. It was his 7th home run of the season with the Emeralds and his night was just getting going.

Hunter Dula came in to pitch both the 8th and the 9th inning and Dula was able to spin a gem on the mound. He allowed just 1 base hit over the 2 innings, and didn't issue a single walk. He also struck out 4 batters. Dula had a quick 1-2-3 inning to send the ballgame to the bottom of the 9th all tied up at 3 runs.

To start the bottom of the 9th inning Sean Roby stepped into the box. He was facing off against right-handed pitcher Kyle Hill who had just entered the game. Hill missed with the first pitch and the count moved to 1-0. Hill challenged Roby on the next pitch and Roby hit a no-doubt walk-off home run to left field to give the Emeralds the win. It was Roby's 2nd home run of the night and it was enough to give Eugene the win. It was the Emeralds 4th walk off victory of the season and the third time it's come via home run. Roby drove in all 4 runs in tonight's ballgame.

Tonight's win was exactly what the Emeralds needed. After dropping the first two games to Everett who was in 1st place for the 2nd playoff spot, the Emeralds didn't want to fall too many games out of a playoff spot. The win tonight now brings them right back into the race and they'll look to carry the momentum into the rest of the series. With 3 games left in the series, the Emeralds currently trail in the series 2 games to 1. They'll look to finish out the series on a strong note.

Seth Lonsway will be on the bump for the Emeralds in tomorrow night's game. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M.

