AquaSox Squash Emeralds 12-6, Win Third Game in a Row

EUGENE, OR: The Everett AquaSox imposed their will on the Eugene Emeralds on Wednesday night, in a game where every member of the starting lineup picked up a hit and all but one picked up an RBI.

The game started with a bang, or should I say three. Harry Ford, Gabriel Gonzalez and Hogan Windish all went yard in the top of the first inning making it 3-0 straight out of the gate.

It was the same story in the second inning. Mariners' #1 and #2 prospects Ford and Young each knocked in runs in the frame to extend the lead to 5-0 and provide a possible preview of what Mariners fans will be seeing for years to come.

On the pitching side, Jimmy Kingsbury got the call as the "Opener" and dazzled, going three shutout innings with only one hit allowed and five strikeouts. He has now given up only one run over his last six innings in his last two games. He handed the ball to Kelvin Nunez as the first man out of the Everett bullpen.

The rest of the game followed the same narrative as the beginning. Everett would score four more in the fifth and three more in the sixth, with the big hits coming in the form of a Mike Salvatore three run triple and Hogan Windish's second big fly of the contest. Eugene managed to get two runs on the board in the fifth as well, making the score 12-2 after six.

Eugene would not go down completely quietly as they scored four runs in the last three innings, but in the end, it was all semantics. The AquaSox finished off the dominant win by a score of 12-6 and put a four-game gap between them and the Emeralds for the last playoff spot in the Northwest league.

LOOKING AHEAD: Game two of the series is set for Thursday night. Reid VanScoter will get the start for the AquaSox. . First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Coverage is available on AquaSox.com, the MiLB First Pitch app, Bally Live and the North Sound 1380 KRKO Radio Network. The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field for a six-game homestand against the Spokane Indians starting August 1.

