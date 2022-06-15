Emeralds Take Series Lead against Vancouver

The Emeralds' bats and relief pitching holds off the Vancouver Canadians to a 9-4 win.

It would be the Canadians that scored the first set of runs on an RBI double by SS Addison Barger and an RBI sacrifice fly by 3B Tyler Keenan 2-0.

In the second inning, with 1B Carter Aldrete on, Emeralds' DH Luis Toribio hit a two-run home run to tie up the score 2-2.

The lead was short-lived with an RBI double by RF Garrett Spain to drive in the go-ahead run in the second 3-2.

Two innings later, Toribio got the Emeralds their first lead of the game on a two RBI single to score RF Hunter Bishop and C Pat Bailey 4-3.

In the fifth inning, the Emeralds were able to get some insurance runs in with a fielder's choice by Bishop to drive in SS Ghordy Santos, an RBI triple by 3B Casey Schmitt and an RBI single by Aldrete 7-3.

The Canadians were able to get a run back with an RBI single by DH Trevor Schwecke in the fifth 7-4.

Toribio finished his night with a solo home run for his second of the night, and Santos finished his night with an RBI sacrifice fly to score in LF Najee Gaskins 9-4.

The Emeralds magic number is down to five to win the first half of the season.

Tomorrow they will look to drop the number to four with RHP Wil Jensen on the mound against RHP Chad Dallas. First pitch at 7:05, 6:50 pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

