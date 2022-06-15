AquaSox Going for Franchise Record Tonight

Last night, the AquaSox held off the Tri-City Devils for a 5-4 victory, increasing their winning streak to eight games. Tonight, Sox ace Bryce Miller (3-1) takes the mound trying to make it nine in a row. In case your wondering, the longest win streak in franchise history is eight games.

Miller currently has the lowest ERA (1.83) in the Northwest League and leads the league in strikeouts (71).

Here is what is going on at Funko Field today....

Baseball Bingo is back! Pick up your Tulalip Resort Casino Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth. Play along and win some great prizes.

Don't forget to stop by any Snohomish County HomeStreet Bank location to pick up a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Box ticket - available for all Wednesday home games in 2022. Coupons can be redeemed at the Front Office or Box Office; tickets are subject to availability.

We also look forward to seeing all members of our Silver Sluggers Club.

