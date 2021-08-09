Emeralds Sweep League's Weekly Honors

EUGENE, OR - Emeralds pitcher Jake Dahlberg has been named the High-A West's Pitcher of the Week while Emeralds outfielder Ismael Munguia has been named the High-A West's Player of the Week.

Winning weekly awards is nothing new to the Emeralds this season, and this particular week marks the second time this season that the Ems have swept both the pitcher and player of the week honors (Caleb Kilian and Diego Rincones | May 4 - 9).

Dahlberg, who made his PK Park debut on Saturday after being signed from the Chicago Dogs of the American Association on July 24, was simply sensational in six scoreless innings of work. The southpaw enjoyed a stretch that saw him set down sixteen consecutive Dust Devils batters en route to finishing the night with 6.0 innings pitched, two hits, no runs, no walks and nine strikeouts.

Munguia, meanwhile, led the team in batting average, hits, doubles, runs, stolen bases, slugging and OPS during last week's series. The Nicaragua native went 14-for-24 (.583) at the dish with five doubles, one triple, one HR, ten runs scored, and five RBIs while going 3-for-3 in stolen bases and posting a 1.000 slugging percentage and a 1.583 OPS.

The pair become the sixth and seventh Emeralds to receive a High-A West weekly honor this season, joining OF Heath Quinn, INF Tyler Fitzgerald, OF Franklin Labour, OF Diego Rincones, and RHP Caleb Kilian (2).

