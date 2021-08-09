Angels Top Pick Sam Bachman Joins Dust Devils

Right-handed pitcher Sam Bachman, the ninth overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft, has been assigned to the Tri-City Dust Devils by the Los Angeles Angels. Bachman made his professional debut on the road for the Dust Devils in the team's game on Sunday night against the Eugene Emeralds. He went two innings in the game, giving up one hit and striking out two.

The 21-year-old was selected by the Angels in the first round after his junior season at Miami (OH) University. This spring he went 4-4 with a 1.81 ERA and 93 strikeouts. His 1.81 ERA was the seventh-best among NCAA Division I pitchers and he earned First Team All-MAC honors for the RedHawks.

As the ninth overall pick, he is the highest selection in 24 years for the Angels, dating back to when the team took Troy Glaus third overall in 1997. For the Dust Devils, he is tied as the third highest draft pick to play with Tri-City in the team's 20-year history. Only Cal Quantrill and Casey Weathers, who were both drafted eighth overall, were higher selections. He joins 2018 Angels first round pick Jordyn Adams on the Dust Devils. Adams is currently ranked by MLB.com as the No. 91 prospect in all of baseball.

Bachman and the Dust Devils will be back at home tomorrow, Tuesday, August 10th to begin a six-game series with the Spokane Indians at Gesa Stadium. Bachman is expected to make his Gesa Stadium debut this week. For more information regarding tickets for upcoming home games visit www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or call the team's office at (509) 544-8789.

