Emeralds Release Promotional Schedule & Single-Game Tickets On-Sale

March 22, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







Eugene, OR - The Eugene Emeralds, back-to-back Northwest League Champions, have released their promotional schedule for the 2023 season which is now available at EmeraldsBaseball.com. For the first time in 2023, single game tickets are also now available online at EmeraldsBaseball.com. Tickets for the July 4th with postgame fireworks will be available April 1st. The Promo Schedule is jam packed with family affordable fun including these fan favorite promos:

Saturday (May 20th): Wildlife Safari Night

Saturday (June 10th): Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night

Thursday (June 23rd): Pride Night

Friday (June 24th): Wrestling Night

Saturday (July 8th): Princess Night

Friday (July 28th): Shark Night

Saturday (July 29th): Marvel Night

Friday (August 11th): Wizard Night

Saturday (August 12th): Star Wars Night

Friday (August 18th): Country Night

The Emeralds also have 14 different giveaways this season:

Friday (April 21st): Beanie Giveaway presented by McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center

Friday (May 5th): Monarcas Tee Giveaway presented by Pepsi

Friday (May 19th): Long Sleeve Tee Giveaway presented by Carl's Jr.

Friday (May 26th): Straw Hat Giveaway presented by Kendall

Friday (June 9th): Negro League Hat Giveaway presented by Cutting Edge

Friday (June 23rd): Fanny Pack presented by Kendall

Friday (July 7th): Beach Bag Giveaway

Saturday (July 8th): Princess Wand Giveaway presented by Pepsi

Friday (July 28th): Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

Sunday (July 30th): Monarcas Cap Giveaway presented by OCCU

Friday (August 11th): Wizard Wand Giveaway presented by Pepsi

Friday (August 18th): Bill Barrett Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Kendall

Friday (September 1st): Tracktown USA Giveaway

Sunday (September 3rd): Poncho Giveaway presented by Kendall

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

