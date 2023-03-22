Summer Baseball Camp Coming to Funko Field

We are pleased to announce our partnership with AquaSox alum and former big league pitcher Ryan Rowland-Smith as we bring his NxtGen Baseball Camp to Funko Field this summer, August 15 through the 18th!

Ryan and his staff are excited to train, instruct and inspire the next generation of ballplayers and have a great time doing it.

Suitable for ages 6-12, all skill levels are welcome, and sibling discounts are available!

We are fired up for the upcoming 2023 season, which will be the 39th year of professional baseball here in Everett, and our 28th season affiliated with the Seattle Mariners.

New for this season, you can purchase a special Theme Night Ticket Package! For only $100.00 per seat, you can get an Upper Reserved ticket to all six of our most popular theme games...and Opening Night! Plus, we will even add a limited-edition AquaSox ballcap!

Make lasting memories within the family-friendly atmosphere of Funko Field, watching the budding careers of future Seattle Mariner players - all in the up close and intimate setting of Funko Field!

For updates on the 2023 season, community initiatives and Webbly appearances follow the Frogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or visit our website, AquaSox.com.

2023 season tickets, ticket plans, group outings and picnics outings can be purchased by calling (425) 258-3673 or visiting the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway in Everett.

