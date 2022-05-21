Emeralds Lose Series against Spokane

With the loss on Saturday night, the Emeralds lose the series against the Spokane Indians 9-4.

Both starting pitchers Ryan Murphy and Joe Rock got roughed up in their start.

The Indians started the scoring with a pair of RBI singles by C Drew Romo and CF Daniel Montanyo 2-0.

With the bases loaded in the second, Emeralds' 2B Jimmy Glowenke hit his first grand slam of the season to give the Emeralds their only lead 4-2.

The lead would not last for long.

In the next half inning, RF Zac Veen hit an RBI groundout to second to cut it down to a one run game 4-3.

The game would tie up with an RBI sacrifice fly by DH Colin Simpson to score 1B Grant Lavigne 4-4.

The Indians broke the game open in the 4th inning by scoring three runs by an RBI single by Veen, fielder's choice by Romo, and an RBI groundout by SS Julio Carreras 7-4.

Final runs would be scored in the eighth inning for the Indians by a solo home run by 3B Ben Sems and an RBI single by Lavigne 9-4.

Tomorrow will be the series finale. RHP Ty Weber will pitch against Indians' RHPAndrew Quezada. First pitch is at 1:05 PM, 12:50 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

