AquaSox Win NWL Leading Fourth Straight Game

May 21, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: In front of a season high crowd of 2,388, the AquaSox extended their Northwest League leading winning streak to four games with a 9-4 victory. The Sox got their scoring underway in the bottom of the first with an Alberto Rodriguez (pictured above) single that drove in Spencer Packard who reached on a double. Everett would never trail in the game.

In four innings of work, starter Adam Macko struck out six total hitters. However, he did also walk five. None of the five walks came around to score and he did not figure in the decision. Macko still leads the NWL in strikeouts.

Everett would put together a big inning in the fourth after Hillsboro tied the game in the third. Everett scored three runs thanks to an RBI double by Trent Tingelstad, a ground out by James Parker, and the final run was scored on a Cole Barr fielder's choice to make it 4-1.

The AquaSox would not look back after the fourth, as they would add-on five runs via the long ball. Rodriguez, Welch, and Barr would all leave the park. The Rodriguez homer was a solo shot whereas Barr and Welch's homers were two-run shots.

The Hops would add a final run in the top of the ninth, but that would be all as they fell 9-4. Lyle Lin and Tristin English each had two hits for Hillsboro.

Both Rodriguez and Lavey had multi-hit games for Everett. Mike Mokma, Brendan McGuigan, Luis Curvelo, and Bryan Pall would combine for five innings of relief allowing just three earned runs, seven hits, and two walked batters along the way. Mokma was credited with his first victory of the season.

Tomorrow, the AquaSox will send Bryce Miller to the hill as they look to sweep the Hillsboro Hops. This would be their first sweep of the 2022 season. First pitch will be 4:05 PM. Tickets are still available so grab yours now! Following the game, kids can run the bases.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.