Emeralds Lose Game 4 Against The Hillsboro Hops

May 20, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Emeralds dropped game 4 against the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 5-3. The Emeralds now move to 20-16 on the season and the series against the Hops is tied up at 2-2. The Emeralds are now tied for 1st place in the Northwest League with the Spokane Indians who have a record of 19-15.

The Emeralds were able to strike first early tonight. After Grant McCray led the game off with a walk, Victor Bericoto was able to hit a Sac-Fly to score McCray and give the Emeralds the early 1-0 lead. It was a great crowd tonight at PK Park and they were excited to see the Ems score first tonight.

The Hops would respond in the 2nd inning. After J.J. D'Orazia reached base via a hit, a couple of batters later Gary Mattis was able to single to score D'Orazio. It tied the game up at 1-1 early in the ballgame.

The Hops continued to build on their lead in the 4th inning. Ivan Melendez reached base and was able to score after Shane Muntz hit a ball deep into the outfield that proved to be deep enough and it scored Melendez who tagged up. A couple of batters later, J.J. D'Orazio was able to reach base again. Joshua Day doubled into the gap and it was enough to score D'Orazio who was able to score and give the Hops the 3-1 lead.

The Emeralds and Hops played a scoreless 5th frame before the Emeralds got things going in the 6th. Luis Toribio was able to reach base via walk and a couple of batters later, Aeverson Arteaga stepped into the box. He was able to drive the ball into the gap for a double and Toribio was able to score. Grant McCray held up at 3rd but during the next at-bat was able to score via wild pitch to tie the game up at 3-3.

Both teams had stellar pitching the next 3 frames as both teams were scoreless and the game went to extra innings. In the top of the 10th J.J. D'Orazio stepped into the box with 2 outs and runners at 2nd and 3rd. He was able to drive a ball up the middle for a single and both base runners were able to score to give the Hops the 5-3 lead.

In the top of the 10th Damon Dues was able to reach base via fielder choice and steal 2nd to put the game tying run on 2nd. The Emeralds weren't able to convert on the next two batters and dropped the game by a final score of 5-3 in extra innings.

The Emeralds used 6 pitchers in tonight's game. Ty Weber got the start and pitched 3.1 innings and allowed 3 runs on 5 hits. The next 4 Emeralds relief pitchers were dominant, as they pitched 5.2 innings and allowed just 1 base hit. They combined for 11 strikeouts and just two walks. It was great to see the Emeralds bullpen be so dominant and it kept them in the ballgame and gave the team a chance to come back into the game.

Tyler Myrick earned the loss tonight for the Emeralds as he allowed 2 runs in the top of the 10th. Myrick has been dominant this year as he came into the matchup hoisting a 1.98 ERA. Myrick has been one of the most reliable arms out of the pen this year for Eugene, but it was a tough break for him today.

The Emeralds are now tied with the Hops in the series with each team winning 2 games a piece. It's a big game for the Ems as they'll look to keep a share of 1st place in the Northwest League. Eric Silva is on the bump for Eugene and he'll bring a 2.70 ERA into the matchup against the Hops.

