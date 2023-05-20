Frogs Drop Third Straight; Lose 10-6

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox fell to 17-19 on the season after the Spokane Indians mounted a late-inning comeback Friday night, turning a 5-2 Everett lead into a 10-6 Spokane victory. Tyler Locklear was the bright spot for Everett as he picked up three RBIs on the night, including a solo home run in the seventh which tied the game 6-6 at the time.

It was a packed crowd at Funko Field as the Everett faithful came out in droves to pick up their Dan Wilson Pop! On Funko Friday. Everett handed the ball to Jordan Jackson, Seattle's 10th-round pick in the 2021 draft, who was making his fourth start of the season. His counter on the mound for Spokane was right-hander Jaden Hill, who was scheduled to pitch earlier in the week but was scratched.

Jordan Beck connected for a solo home run in the first inning for the early 1-0 Spokane lead. It was his 11th home run of the year, the best in the Northwest League, but the AquaSox answered back in their half of the inning. Ben Ramirez hit his fourth big blast of the year, tying the game at one after one.

Locklear, the Mariners #10 prospect, picked up RBIs 27 and 28 on the season with a two-RBI single in the third giving the Frogs a 3-2 lead.

Jackson's night ended after four innings. He surrendered two runs on four hits and collected four strikeouts. John Creel took over from there, making his third appearance with the AquaSox. It was his best performance of the season, throwing two innings without allowing a hit.

Things looked good for the Sox as they continued to extend their lead, scoring in three consecutive innings. The game changed quickly in the seventh inning, however, when Adael Amador tied the game with a three-run home run bomb in the seventh. He later gave Spokane the lead for good with an RBI double in the eighth, finishing the night with four RBI's.

Joel Condreay, a native of Renton, earned his first win of the season for the Indians, raising his career record to 9-1.

Another bright spot for Everett, despite the loss, was Blake Rambusch. He collected a pair of hits for the Sox.

The Announced attendance for Funko Friday was 2,683.

LOOKING AHEAD: On Saturday, it's Star Wars Night with post-game fireworks at Funko Field, and then on Sunday the first 1,000 fans receive an AquaSox Beanie Hat courtesy of IBEW / NECA). Sunday is also a BECU $7 Field Reserved Family Night!

