Emeralds Even Series against Everett in Big Fifth Inning

The Emeralds outscore the Everett Aquasox in game two of the series 8-2.

The first two innings were scoreless due to a pitchers' duel between Emeralds' RHP Randy Rodriguez and Everett Aquasox' RHP Prelander Berroa.

With the bases loaded in the third, Emeralds' LF Jairo Pomares drove in the first run of the game on an RBI walk to score CF Hunter Bishop 1-0.

Two innings later, the Emeralds broke the game wide open by scoring five runs in the fifth off of Seattle Mariners' RHP Ken Giles, who was on a rehab assignment.

The scoring started on an RBI double by DH Marco Luciano to drive in RF Ghordy Santos 2-0.

A single by Pomares added another run to the inning and drove in Luciano 3-0.

With two runners on, Emeralds, 3B Carter Aldrete broke the game open with a three-run home run to make it 6-0.

In the next two innings, the Aquasox scored a pair of runs by a lead-off solo home run by 1B Dariel Gomez and an RBI single by C Andy Thomas to cash in SS Noelvi Marte 6-2.

The Emeralds scored the two runs back in the ninth by a two RBI double by C Pat Bailey 8-2.

Emeralds' starter Randy Rodriguez had a career night in strikeouts with 10 in 4.2 IP, 4 H, ER and 2 BB.

The Emeralds will look to take the series lead tomorrow as they will start RHP Ryan Murphy vs Aquasox' LHP Adam Macko. First pitch is at 7:05 PM, 6:50 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

