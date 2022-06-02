Thrilling Ninth Ends in 6-5 Loss to Spokane

VANCOUVER, BC - A four-run rally in the ninth came up just short Wednesday night as the Vancouver Canadians fell 6-5 to the Spokane Indians (Rockies) in game two of their series at Nat Bailey Stadium this week.

Trailing 6-1 to start the bottom of the ninth, the C's made things interesting with two walks and a hit batter to load the bases with one out. Steward Berroa plated a run with a sacrifice fly before Davis Schneider singled to reload the bases. Up stepped Addison Barged, who laced a single into centerfield to make it 6-3. Trevor Schwecke - who broke up Spokane's no-hit bid with a two-out single in the sixth - brought in a run by working a bases loaded walk and the fourth run of the inning came home on a wild pitch that not only put the score at 6-5 but advanced the tying run to third and the winning run to second base. After PK Morris walked to load the bases once again, Miguel Hiraldo went down swinging to end the game. Spokane needed three pitchers - Tanner Propst, Shelby Lackey and Luke Taggart (S, 5) - to get the final three outs.

It was all Spokane for the first seven innings. Each of Vancouver's three pitchers - Chad Dallas (L, 1-3), Conor Larkin and Garrett Farmer - allowed two runs while Indians starter Tony Locey (W, 3-1) baffled the offense over six and two-thirds scoreless innings.

Vancouver spoiled the shutout with a run in the eighth when Schneider led off with a bloop double that should have been caught, a runner-advancing fly out and a sacrifice fly from Schwecke that made it 6-1.

The Canadians managed only four hits and Schneider had two of them. Hiraldo's nine-game hitting streak came to an end but his lead-off walk in the ninth put him on base for the tenth straight game.

Vancouver goes back to work tomorrow night for a Throwback Thursday game at The Nat. #19 Blue Jays prospect Yosver Zulueta makes the start for the C's and will be opposed by Spokane's Evan Shawver. Coverage begins with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on MiLB.TV, the Sportsnet Radio Network and CanadiansBaseball.com.

