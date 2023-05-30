Emeralds Drop Game 1 Against the Vancouver Canadians

The Emeralds dropped the first game of the series against the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 4-2. The Emeralds now move to 23-23 on the season and are 2.5 games out of first place. The Canadians currently occupy the 1st spot in the Northwest League Standings.

The Emeralds struck first in tonight's ballgame. Grant McCray led things off with a walk and Carter Howell got a single. It was Howell's Emeralds debut and it was great to see him get a base hit in his first at bat. It was a double steal from both McCray and Howell and the pitcher stepped off the rubber and threw it over to 3rd base. The ball kicked off the 3rd baseman's glove and went out of play. McCray came home to score and Howell advanced to 3rd.

A couple of batters later Adrian Sugastey roped a ball down the right field and Howell came home to score easily for the 2nd run of the inning. Sugastey tried stretching it into a double but it was a great throw in from Vancouver and they tagged out Sugastey at 2nd base. The Emeralds held the 2-0 lead after the first inning.

Matt Mikulski got the start tonight for Eugene. He pitched great over the first 3 innings, striking out 3 batters. In the 3rd inning Dasan Brown was able to score to get things going for Vancouver. Things unraveled quickly in the 4th. After a leadoff single from Vancouver, there was a ground ball hit back at Mikulski. He had a chance to turn a double play but committed an error and allowed the runner to reach base. Alex De Jesus stepped into the box and immediately punished the error with a 3-run home run to give Vancouver the 4-2 lead.

Ben Madison came in for relief of Mikulski and had an excellent showing. He pitched 3 innings of relief and didn't allow a single hit. He walked just 1 batter and struck out 3. Madison has been excellent the past few weeks and his Era continues to get lower and lower. Mat Olsen and Brett Standlee both pitched an inning and allowed just 2 hits, 1 walk and 1 strikeout. Overall the bullpen was excellent tonight, going 5 innings strong and allowing just 2 base hits. It was an impressive performance from the Emeralds bullpen.

After the 4th inning where Vancouver scored, both teams failed to put up a run the rest of the ballgame. Both bullpens were great and made the game go by quickly. Eugene had a couple more chances in the game, but stranded runners as they weren't able to hit guys in. It was a slow game offensively for both teams, as Eugene ended the night with 5 hits and Vancouver ended the night with 5.

The Emeralds will look to bounce back tomorrow night and avoid slipping below .500. Carson Whisenhunt will be on the bump for Eugene. He's been great this season with Eugene, and he'll be pitching for the 2nd time this year in Vancouver. He joined the Emeralds last time he was here and pitched 4 strong innings.

First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M tomorrow. It's game 2 of the 6 game series and the Emeralds will have a chance to claw their way back into the standings as they trail the Canadians by just 2.5 games.

