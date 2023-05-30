De Jesus Goes Deep, C's Win Fourth Straight

VANCOUVER, BC - A three-run homer from #21 Blue Jays prospect Alex De Jesus and a stout effort from four different pitchers spurred the Canadians to a 4-2 win Tuesday night to begin their six-game series opposite the Eugene Emeralds [Giants] at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Eugene scored two first inning runs against starter Michael Dominguez, but the right-hander went on to blank the Ems in the next three frames to keep the game close.

A run in the third spoiled the shutout thanks to a Dasan Brown triple and a Devonte Brown sacrifice fly, which set up De Jesus' 415-foot go-ahead blast in the next frame. Gabby Martinez got the inning started with an infield single and Michael Turconi hit a ball back to the pitcher that turned into an E1 when the Emeralds failed to get the lead runner. With two on and two outs, the Santo Domingo, DR native uncorked a deep drive to left centerfield that banged off the videoboard for his team-best fifth homer of the year.

Staked to a 4-2 lead, the C's pitching staff did the rest. Naswell Paulino (W, 1-1) went a season-high 2.2 scoreless stanzas, Justin Kelly's (H, 3) only blemish in an inning and a third was a walk, and Matt Svanson (S, 2) locked it down with a 1-2-3 ninth that featured two strikeouts.

De Jesus' two hits paced the offense. Martinez and Andres Sosa each reached twice and Alan Roden extended his on-base streak to a league-best 25 games with a fourth inning walk.

With the win - their fourth in a row - the Canadians are the first team in the Northwest League to 25 wins and maintain their one game lead over Spokane. The Emeralds remain in third and are now 2.5 games back of Vancouver with 23 days until the end of the first half.

#9 Blue Jays prospect Adam Macko climbs the slope for an RBC We Care Wednesday benefitting Crisis Centre of BC tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. #8 Giants prospect Carson Whisenhunt goes for the Emeralds. Gates open at 6 p.m. and coverage is available on Bally Live, CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

