Emeralds Drop Game 1 Against the Spokane Indians

The Eugene Emeralds lost game two of the six game series against the Spokane Indians by a final score of 13-7. They now move to 13-9 on the season and are still in first place in the Northwest League.

Spokane jumped on the board first after Emeralds' starting pitcher Eric Silva walked in a run with bases loaded. Indians' shortstop Adael Amador hit a sacrifice fly to center field for the second run of the second inning.

Luis Toribio responded by hitting a two run home run over the left field wall to tie the game in the bottom of the second inning.

After a few scoreless innings, Spokane scored again in the fifth after left fielder Jordan Beck doubled on a line drive to center field. The following batter, Zach Kokoska, doubled on a line drive to left field for the Indians to take a three-run lead.

The following inning, Spokane broke the game wide open. Designated hitter Juan Guerrero tripled to right field that brought home two more runs, and Beck homered over the center field wall to make the score 9-2.

In the top of the eighth, Beck hit a sacrifice fly to right field to make Spokane's run double-digits. Shortly after, Kokoska doubled on a ground ball for another runner to cross the plate, and second baseman Nic Kent tripled on a fly ball to center field for the Indians' 13th and final run of the game.

In the bottom half of the same inning, the Emeralds added three more runs in an attempt to control the damage after Toribio hit an RBI single and Edison Mora hit an RBI groundout. Toribio ended the eighth inning by scoring on a wild pitch.

Victor Bericoto hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to close the scoring gap, but it wasn't enough to win the game.

The Emeralds will look to bounce back for game three Thursday at PK Park. First Pitch is scheduled for 7:35 pm.

