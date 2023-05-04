AquaSox Thirsty for a Victory Tonight vs Tri-City

May 4, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







"This is like Deja vu all over again." - Yogi Berra

Welcome back to another day of AquaSox baseball at Funko Field. Yesterday our starter was Reid (Morgan). Today our starter is Reid (VanScoter). We may be biased but we believe we have the best 1-2 Reid combo in baseball.

Every Thursday night, the AquaSox celebrate Throwback Thursday presented by Coors Light! Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz cans of Coors Light. This Thursday is also a BECU Family Night. Families will have the opportunity to get $7.00 Field Reserved tickets, while supplies last!

Our Opponent Dog this home stand has delicious flavors twisting throughout - just like a DUST DEVIL! Enjoy our "Taquito Dog," a hot dog bun filled with a hot dog AND a shredded beef taquito, topped with fresh Pico de Gallo and a specialty sour cream sauce. Try the Tri-City Dust Devils' Taquito Dog this homestand, May 2nd-7th, only at the third base concession stand. Perfect for Cinco de Mayo Week!

Tickets are available on the Everett AquaSox website. Don't be left out! Get your tickets today to see your Frogs take on the Dust Devils!

Friday, May 5, is once again our popular time-honored AquaSox tradition, Funko Friday! This week's free Funko item will be a Webbly Funko Baseball Card.

Remember, this Friday is a Day Game.Gates open at 12:00 noon. First pitch at 1:05!

If you are a Silver Slugger member, this is one of your extra games so be sure to make plans to get to the ballpark early!

Launch-a-Ball is back this season for EVERYSaturday game! Purchase a bag of tennis balls for $5.00 at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth the night of Launch-a-Ball, then after the game, if your ball lands in a hoop you win a fabulous prize!

The homestand wraps up with Chick-Fil-A 4 for $44 Sunday on May 7. Fans may buy four Upper Reserved seats, four hot dogs, four chips, and a choice of four Chick-Fil-A entree vouchers - all for just $44.00! After the game, it's Kids Run the Bases, fulfilling their dreams of running on a professional baseball diamond, thanks to Port of Subs.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.