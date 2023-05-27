Emeralds Drop Both Games in Double-Header Against AquaSox

May 27, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Emeralds dropped both 7-inning games against the Everett Aquasox today. They lost the first game by a final score of 4-2 and the 2nd game by a final score of 6-8. The Emeralds record moves to 23-21 on the season and now sit in 3rd place in the Northwest League.

The Aquasox jumped out to a quick 2-0 in the first game. In the first inning Alberto Rodriguez was able to connect with a baseball and drive it over the fence to give Everett the early 2-0 lead. In the 2nd inning Axel Sanchez hit a solo home run to give Everett a 3 run lead. In the 3rd inning they scored once again as Walking Cabrera hit a sac-fly to drive in Alberto Rodriguez and extended their lead to 4-0.

Everett didn't score a game in game 1 but it proved to be enough to do the job. Eugene did a good job at fighting their way back into the game however. In the 4th inning Jared Dupere hit a sac-fly that scored Aeverson Arteaga. Adrian Sugastey hit an RBI-Single that scored Victor Bericoto in the 4th to cut into the lead and make it a 4-2 ballgame. Arteaga has been having a great series so far as he hit 2 homeruns in last night's ballgame.

John Michael Bertrand got the start in game 1 against Everett and allowed just 4 runs on 7 hits. The positives for Bertrand was he walked just 1 batter and struck out 4. It was a tough showing for him but other than tonight he had been lights out. His ERA spiked up to a 4.50 ERA but he'll look to bounce back next week. Ben Madison pitched the final two frames of the game and didn't allow a single hit and struck out 5 batters. It was a great showing for Madison.

In the 2nd game the Emeralds were able to jump out to an early lead in the 1st inning as the away team. Logan Wyatt hit a single over the infielders head and scored 2 runs on the play. It didn't take long for Everett to respond however as Walking Cabrera hit a 3-run home run in the bottom of the 1st to give Everett the 3-2 lead.

Eugene was able to answer back quickly though in the 2nd inning. Ghordy Santos reached base early in the inning and the very next batter Damon Dues ripped a double into the gap to tie the game up at 3-3. It didn't take long however for Everett to respond. Blake Rambusch hit a double that scored Mike Salvatore and gave Everett the one run lead. A couple of batters later Alberto Rodriguez singled up the middle and 2 runs were able to score.

In the 3rd inning Logan Wyatt was able to score and cut the lead to just 2. In the 4th inning Alberto Rodriguez continued his tear against the Emeralds and hit a solo home run to extend the lead to 7-4. Charlie Welch hit a single that scored Tyler Locklear to give them the 8-4 lead. In the 7th inning Eugene made the game super interesting. Jimmy Glowenke hit a double that scored a run and Max Wright followed it up with a base hit that cut the lead to just two. Edison Mora struck out and Ghordy Santos hit into a double-play to end the ballgame. It was a tough break for Eugene losing both games today but they'll have a chance to bounce back tomorrow night.

The Emeralds now sit at 23-21 on the season and with the loss tonight it's guaranteed that they'll drop this season as the Aquasox have taken 4 of the first six. They'll still look to win the closing game tomorrow with first pitch set for 4:05 P.M. Nick Sinacola is on the bump for Eugene and they'll be rocking their monarcas uniforms.

