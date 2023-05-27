Rain Shortens Doubleheader to One 6-0 Win

SPOKANE, WA - Early offense buoyed the Canadians to a 6-0 win in six innings over the Spokane Indians [Rockies] Saturday afternoon at Avista Stadium, though the rain washed away game two of the scheduled doubleheader and postponed that tilt until tomorrow.

Vancouver was on the board by the third batter of the game. Alan Roden was hit by a pitch to extend his on-base streak to 23 games and Andres Sosa singled to put two runners aboard with no outs. After a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, Rainer Nunez drove in Roden with a sacrifice fly to start the scoring.Cade Doughty followed with a single to score Sosa and went to second on the throw home, which allowed him to scamper to third on an errant pick-off throw. After a walk, Josh Kasevich plated Doughty with an RBI single of his own to make it 3-0.

Three more runs scored in the top of the second. Garrett Spain began the frame with a double, Roden singled to put men at the corners and Sosa grounded out to bring in Spain for a four-run C's lead. Consecutive RBI doubles from Nunez and Doughty scored two more runs to increase the Vancouver advantage to 6-0.

Staked to an early lead, #11 Blue Jays prospect Dahian Santos (W, 2-2) had everything working for him in one of his finest turns of the year. The 20-year-old went five scoreless without a walk and struck out four, though he did hit two batters.

The forecast changed dramatically once the game began. After mostly sunny skies for the first three innings, ominous dark clouds rolled in to begin the fourth and the rain came soon after. The game managed to make it through five and a half innings before the drizzle turned into a downpour that forced the teams off the field. After a 30-minute delay, the game was called with the Canadians leading 6-0. Game two of the scheduled doubleheader has been postponed to tomorrow, which will now feature two seven-inning games with game one set to begin at 1:05 p.m.

Eight of nine starters reached base and seven had a hit. Doughty finished the day with a season-high three hits while Kasevich and Spain had two apiece.

The C's return to Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium May 30-June 4 for a six-game series with the Eugene Emeralds (Giants).

