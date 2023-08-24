Emeralds' Bullpen Dominates, Hops Lose 3-2

Hillsboro, OR - It was Women in Sports Night at Ron Tonkin Field, as the Hops took on the Eugene Emeralds in game two of a six-game series. The Eugene bullpen of Kempner and Kiest struck out 10 batters over 4.2 innings of scoreless relief. Hillsboro would outhit the Emeralds 8-4, but fall by a final score of 3-2.

Starting pitchers Yilber Diaz and Brett Standlee both cruised through the first two innings on Wednesday.

The Emeralds struck first again taking a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Grant McCray walked with two outs in the frame and then stole his league-leading 42nd base. He came into score when Carter Howell singled on a ground ball back up the middle, getting the Ems on the board.

Eugene added two more runs to the tally with a pair in the fifth. Damon Dues had an RBI single and then stole home on an errant throw by Yilber Diaz, extending the lead to 3-0.

Hillsboro would get to Standlee in the fifth on his second time through the bottom order. Kevin Graham had his second triple of the season to lead off the inning and then scored on a bloop single by Gavin Logan. The Hops picked up another extra-base hit when Manuel Peña doubled to deep right centerfield, making it 3-2. Standlee exited after 6 hits and 4.1 innings of work. He gave way to Will Kempner who was superb for the Emeralds. Kempner got the final two outs of the fifth, and then shut down the Hops without allowing a run over the next two innings.

Both bullpens were phenomenal in the game. Ricardo Yan made his Ron Tonkin Field debut and pitched four scoreless innings, while striking out six.

He kept the Hops within reach entering the ninth inning. They got the leadoff base runner aboard in the inning on a single by Andrew Pintar. Tanner Kiest would then strike out the next two batters, Kevin Graham and Gavin Logan. With two outs, Manuel Peña kept the Hops' hopes alive with a base hit, but Wilderd Patiño struck out swinging to end the game.

Hillsboro and Eugene will meet for game three of the series on Thursday. First pitch at 7:05 with airtime at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

