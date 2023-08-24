AquaSox Rally for 5-2 Victory

Pasco, WA: The Everett AquaSox used a stellar pitching debut and two-RBI nights from Hogan Windish and Walking Cabrera to take home a gutsy Wednesday night win against the Tri-City Dust Devils and stay three games up for the final playoff spot in the Northwest League.

It started as a pitcher's duel, as both starters got through four scoreless innings. Marcelo Perez was making his High-A debut for the Frogs after a stellar start to the season in Modesto, where he had a 3.44 ERA over 15 starts and 68 innings. This success immediately translated to the next level on Wednesday as he held the Dust Devils to no runs on two hits through his first four frames. Perez was drafted by the Mariners in 2022 with the 11th pick out of Texas Christian University.

Not to be outdone was Michael Darrell-Hicks. The right hander has been one of Tri-City's best pitchers since being called up to High-A in June, pitching to a 2.44 ERA in 11 appearances. He held up this reputation to start Wednesday's game, holding Everett to three hits and no runs in the early going.

The scoreless stalemate was broken up in the fifth, when Tri-City scored the first run of the game on a Joe Stewart RBI single. This Dust-Devil rally chased Perez, who ended the game after 4.2 innings, where he gave up one run and struck out five. Leon Hunter came out of the pen and ended the rally.

Feeling the urgency of the situation, the AquaSox bats came alive in the very next frame. With the bases loaded and one out, Cabrera picked up a clutch RBI single that made it a 2-1 AquaSox lead. This rally ended Darrell-Hicks' night after 5.2 innings of work.

The game continued to seesaw back and forth in the bottom of the sixth on a hustle play from Werner Blakely. The Tri-City speedster booked for home plate while Harry Ford was converting a strikeout by throwing the ball to first base. This made it a 2-2 ballgame.

Sure enough, in the top of the seventh, Everett responded once more, picking up the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly from Hogan Windish to make it 3-2. The AquaSox would score another in the eighth and another in the ninth as the Everett bullpen took control and secured the game.

Troy Taylor, threw two shutout innings in the seventh and the eighth and Peyton Alford secured his fourth save of the year in the ninth as Everett finished off the win. AquaSox pitchers combined to strike out 14 batters.

Gabby Gonzalez led the AquaSox with three hits. Josh Hood and Bill Knight, who were both called up earlier in the day from Modesto, each had a pair of hits. Everett was 5-13 with runners in scoring position.

