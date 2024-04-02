Emeralds Announce 2024 Opening Day Roster
April 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Eugene Emeralds News Release
The Eugene Emeralds have announced their 2024 Opening Day Roster.
Manager: Jeremiah Knackstedt Pitching Coach: Mario Rodriguez Hitting Coach: Jared Walker Fundamentals Coach: 2 Eliezer Zambrano
Trainer: Joesph Holstedt Strength Coach: Chris Harms Roster â Updated 4/1/24
NO PITCHERS (15) T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE ACQUIRED PRO YR
Daniel Blair RHP 6'3 197 24 4/8/99 Peachtree City, GA McIntosh HS (GA) University of Texas - Austin Undrafted Free Agent, 2/25/23 2nd
Jack Choate LHP 6'6 233 22 4/18/01 Miami, FL Westborough HS (MA) Assumption College 9th Round, 2022 Draft 3rd
Seth Corry LHP 6'2 195 25 11/3/98 Cedar City, UT Lone Peak HS (UT) -- 3rd Round, 2017 Draft 7th
Cam Cotter RHP 6'3 220 25 12/12/98 Greensboro, NC Northern Guilford HS (NC) NC State Undrafted Free Agent, 5/23/23 2nd
Dylan Cumming RHP 6'4 171 24 5/14/99 Grand Blanc, MI Grand Blanc HS (MI) Liberty University Undrafted Free Agent, 2/25/23 2nd
Hunter Dula RHP 6'1 197 25 3/8/99 Troutman, NC South Iredell HS (NC) Wingate University 18th Round, 2021 Draft 4th
Seth Lonsway LHP 6'3 206 25 10/7/98 St. Mary's, OH Celina HS (OH) Ohio State 6th Round, 2021 Draft 4th
Ben Madison RHP 6'3 217 26 9/15/97 Benton, AR Benton HS (AR) Central Baptist College 9th Round, 2018 Draft 6th
Manuel Mercedes RHP 6'4 194 21 9/21/02 Monte Plata, DR -- -- International Free Agent, 7/2/19 4th
Matt Mikulski LHP 6'4 215 24 5/8/99 Mohegan Lake, NY Lakeland HS (NY) Fordham University 2nd Round, 2021 Draft 4th
Nick Morreale RHP 6'5 231 26 7/27/97 Minneapolis, MN St. Thomas Academy (MN) Georgetown University 14th Round, 2019 Draft 5th
Julio Rodriguez RHP 6'3 208 24 2/10/00 Santa Cruz del Sur, CU -- -- International Free Agent, 3/9/18 6th
Nick Sinacola RHP 6'1 217 24 10/29/99 Providence, RI North Attleboro HS (MA) University of Maine 7th Round, 2021 Draft 4th
Tyler Vogel RHP 6'0 173 23 11/16/00 Dunedin, FL Dunedin HS (FL) Jacksonville University 12th Round, 2022 Draft 3rd
Hayden Wynja LHP 6'9 206 25 10/14/98 Des Moines, IA Heritage Christian HS (IN) Murray State University Undrafted Free Agent, 7/28/22 3rd
NO CATCHERS (4) B-T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE ACQUIRED PRO YR
Thomas Gavello L/R 5'10 184 22 6/6/01 Antioch, CA Monte Vista HS (CA) University of the Pacific 13th Round, 2022 Draft 3rd
Zach Morgan R/R 5'11 208 24 3/30/00 Stockton, CA Lincoln HS (CA) Fresno St. 7th Round, 2022 Draft 3rd
Jack Payton R/R 5'11 200 22 8/7/01 Orland Park, IL Brothers Rice HS (IL) Louisville 11th Round, 2023 Draft 2nd
Onil Perez R/R 6'1 224 21 9/10/02 Santo Domingo Este, DR -- -- International Free Agent 7/2/19 5th
NO INFIELDERS (6) B-T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE ACQUIRED PRO YR
Justin Bench R/R 6'0 191 24 8/28/99 Jacksonville, FL Calvary Christian HS (FL) Ole Miss 17th Round, 2022 Draft 3rd
Garrett Frechette L/L 6'3 197 23 12/31/00 Vista, CA Orange Lutheran HS (CA) -- 5th Round, 2019 Draft 5th
Andrew Kachel L/R 6'1 185 23 12/24/00 San Jose, CA Christopher HS (CA) Fresno St. 16th Round, 2022 Draft 3rd
Quinn McDaniel R/R 5'11 180 21 9/27/02 Portsmouth, NH Marshwood HS (ME) University of Maine 5th Round, 2023 Draft 2nd
Diego Velasquez S/R 6'1 191 20 10/1/03 Maracay, VZ -- -- International Free Agent, 1/15/21 4th
Justin Wishkoski R/R 6'3 195 23 1/19/01 Houston, TX Cy Woods HS (TX) Sam Houston State 16th Round, 2023 Draft 2nd
NO OUTFIELDERS (5) B-T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE ACQUIRED PRO YR
Scott Bandura L/R 6'4 190 22 8/2/01 Philadelphia, PA Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (PA) Princeton 7th Round, 2023 Draft 2nd
Matt Higgins L/R 6'1 224 24 7/2/99 Louisville, KY Trinity HS (KY) Bellarmine University Undrafted Free Agent, 7/28/22 3rd
Turner Hill L/L 5'10 180 25 4/4/99 Marietta, OH Marietta HS (OH) Marrietta College Undrafted Free Agent 5/12/23 2nd
Tanner O'Tremba R/R 6'0 240 24 12/7/99 Littleton, CO Cherry Creek HS (CO) University of Arizona 15th Round, 2022 Draft 3rd
Alexander Suarez R/R 6'2 216 22 12/20/01 Valera, VZ -- -- International Free Agent, 10/1/18 5th
PRONUNCIATIONS: Matt Mikulski (mih-KULL-skee), Nick Morreale (MOH-ree-al-ee), Hayden Wynja (WIN-yuh), Thomas Gavello (gah-VELL-oh), Andrew Kachel (KAY-chull)
7-Day IL:
