Hillsboro Hops Announce 2024 Opening Day Roster

April 2, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro, OR - The three-time Northwest League champion Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops)-in conjunction with their parent club, the 2023 NL Champion Arizona Diamondbacks-released their 2024 Opening Day roster on Tuesday. The 132-game schedule begins on Friday, April 5th at Hillsboro Ballpark against the Seattle Mariners' High-A affiliate, Everett AquaSox.

The 28-player roster features five players listed among the top 30 prospects in the Diamondbacks organization according to MLBpipeline.com: INF Tommy Troy (#2), INF Gino Groover (#5), OF Jack Hurley (#13) and RHP Ricardo Yan (#23) and C Christian Cerda (#25). The Hillsboro roster will feature the Diamondbacks' first, second and third round picks from the 2023 draft. Troy was selected 12th overall out of Stanford, Groover was selected 48th overall out of NC State and Hurley was selected 80th overall out of Virginia Tech.

Former Oregon State Beavers' catcher Gavin Logan will also be on the Opening Day roster. Logan played 45 games for the Beavers in 2022.

19 players on the Opening Day roster saw action with Hillsboro in 2023, with nine players joining the Hillsboro roster for the first time.

Javier Colina will be the Hops' skipper again in 2024. Colina is a familiar face in Hillsboro, as he managed the club to the Northwest League Championship in 2019. The Hops' skipper was also the hitting coach for Hillsboro on the 2015 championship team. Colina's staff will be completed by last year's pitching coach Gabriel Hernandez and hitting coach Ty Wright. Mark Reed, a veteran in the Diamondbacks' organization will join the team as bench coach. Athletic trainer Haruki Mukohchi is returning from last year's staff, with strength coach Nate Kolb completing the staff.

The Hops open the season at home against the Everett AquaSox on Friday, a three-game series April 5-7. Friday's first pitch is at 6:35, with a fireworks show following the game. For the 11th consecutive season, the Hops' flagship radio station is Rip City Radio 620AM. All games can also be streamed online on Bally Live or through MLB.tv.

Tickets for all Hops' home games can be purchased at hillsborohops.com or by calling 503-640-0887.

