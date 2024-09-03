Elks Sign Jordan Strachan

September 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed American Jordan Strachan (DL) to the practice roster, the club announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old spent three seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2021-2025, recording eight sacks in 27 games (11 starts) with the club. The Kingsland, Ga. native transferred to South Carolina from Georgie State, where he joined the Panthers as a walk on in 2017 until his transfer in 2021.

In Strachan's final season with the Panthers, he recorded 10.5 sacks in 10 games, with 14 tackles-for-loss. The six-foot-five defensive lineman played seven seasons of Collegiate ball, gaining an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, as well as, an ACL injury that held Strachan to only two games during the 2022-23 season.

Strachan was named a 2020 Third-Team All-Sun Belt player and to the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Honour Roll.

The Elks return to action on Saturday, September 7, when they take on the Calgary Stampeders in the Labour Day Rematch at Commonwealth Stadium. Game time is 5 p.m. MT (TSN, 630 CHED, CFL+).

TRANSACTION

SIGNED TO PRACTICE ROSTER

Jordan Strachan | AMER | 6'5 | 245 LBS | 1998-11-26 | Kingsland, GA | South Carolina

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.