RedBlacks Add Pair to Practice Roster

September 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American running back Jamal Morrow

HEIGHT: 5-8 | WEIGHT: 205 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1995-01-24

HOMETOWN: Menifee, CA | SCHOOL: Washington State

The 29-year-old Morrow enjoyed a career season in 2023, his third with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He carried the ball 202 times through 16 games, racking up 907 rushing yards and four touchdowns, along with 349 receiving yards and a touchdown on 36 catches. Morrow joined the Riders' practice roster in 2019, and first began to crack the lineup in 2021, appearing in 36 career games, recording 1,614 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Through 48 games with Washington State from 2014 to 2017, he rushed 305 times for 1,765 yards and nine touchdowns, also catching 196 passes for 1,713 yards and 14 touchdowns, while returning 24 kicks for 476 yards, and 22 punts for 200 yards.

American defensive back C.J. Coldon

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 186 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-09-03

HOMETOWN: Belleville, IL | SCHOOL: Oklahoma

Coldon suited up with the Roughriders during this year's preseason, after spending time on the Minnesota Vikings' practice roster in 2023. Through 12 games with Oklahoma in 2022, he earned an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention on the back of 26 solo tackles, 17 assisted tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions and six pass break-ups. The Belleville, Illinois native played 24 games for Wyoming from 2018 to 2021, recording 48 solo tackles, 19 assisted tackles, six and a half tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, 17 pass break-ups, and two fumble recoveries.

RELEASED:

American running back Ryquell Armstead

American defensive back Elijah Blades

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.