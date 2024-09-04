Elks Partner to Help Bring the Spirit of Edmonton to 2024 Grey Cup

September 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks are helping ensure a Grey Cup tradition continues in Vancouver.

The Elks and the Spirit of Edmonton announced a partnership Wednesday, as the EE have been named Spirit's presenting partner at the 2024 Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver November 14-16.

Celebrating their 50th season this fall, the Spirit of Edmonton is a volunteer organization that celebrates Canada's game and has represented Edmonton's football passion at every Grey Cup since 1974.

The organization is a fan favourite at Grey Cup, bringing together CFL fans from across the country at the Spirit of Edmonton team party, along with its famous Spirit Breakfast.

"Friends and partners are always there for each other. As the Spirit of Edmonton celebrates our 50th year of representing the Edmonton Football Club, we can't say how much this partnership means to us," said Spirit of Edmonton Chair Gerry Haracsi.

"The Elks' support is especially appreciated as we work together to keep this tremendous tradition alive. We can't wait to bring CFL fans together this November in Vancouver."

This year's Sprit of Edmonton Breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, November 16 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Tickets can be purchased starting Thursday, September 5 by visiting the Spirit of Edmonton website.

"The Spirit of Edmonton is synonymous with Grey Cup and we're happy to do our part to ensure this tradition continues," said Elks President and CEO Rick LeLacheur, who was part of the initial group who founded the Spirit.

"We look forward to joining fans from across the country in Vancouver, as the Spirit brings Edmonton's signature hospitality to the West Coast."

