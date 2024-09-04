Chatfield Joins Practice Roster
September 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:
ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:
American defensive lineman Andrew Chatfield
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 254 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-10-28
HOMETOWN: Plantation, FL | SCHOOL: Oregon State
Most recently attending minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs, Chatfield suited up with Oregon State from 2022 to 2023. He appeared in 25 games with the Beavers, recording 48 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a pair of interceptions. Prior to that, Chatfield spent two years at Florida, where he played in 23 games, racking up 19 total tackles, and five tackles for loss, along with two and a half sacks.
