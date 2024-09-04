Nouili Joins Practice Roster

September 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Wednesday:

Player signed to the practice roster

Nouredin Nouili, (GLO), LO, Nebraska

