Nouili Joins Practice Roster
September 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Wednesday:
Player signed to the practice roster
Nouredin Nouili, (GLO), LO, Nebraska
