Elks Extend Luke Burton-Krahn, Sign Three

January 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Elks have signed long snapper Luke Burton-Krahn to a two-year extension, the club announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old will enter his third season with the Green and Gold when 2025 Training Camp comes around. Burton-Krahn appeared in all 18 games for the Elks last season, suiting up as the team's primary long snapper and recording a career high seven special teams tackles.

The native of Victoria, BC was initially drafted by the Elks in the third round (23rd overall) in the 2023 CFL Draft. Prior to the draft, Burton-Krahn spent four seasons at the University of British Columbia where he compiled 36 solo tackles, four tackles-for-loss, and two sacks.

In addition, the Elks have announced the addition of three players: American linebacker Clayton Isbell, American defensive back Harold Nash III, and American defensive back Alfred 'Steve' Stephens IV.

Isbell joins the Elks after a college career that saw the 24-year-old spend four seasons at Illinois State (2019-2022), one season at Utah (2022), before concluding his time as a student athlete with Coastal Carolina (2023). In his lone season with the Chanticleers, Isbell notched 89 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and three interceptions at safety. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound defender spent time with both the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers following the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nash III is a 24-year-old defensive back hailing from West Bloomfield, Michigan. The 24-year-old spent three seasons at the University of Memphis where he suited up for 16 games over two seasons, recording three total tackles en route to being named to the AAC All-Academic team in 2019 and 2021. Nash III concluded his college career in 2024 at the University of North Texas where he suited up for one game for the Mean Green.

Stephens IV spent six years at the University of Oregon where he suited up for 54 games for the Ducks. The safety racked up 149 total tackles, four tackles-for-loss, three interceptions, eight passes defended, and a forced fumble in his six seasons in Oregon.

TRANSACTIONS

EXTENDED:

Luke Burton-Krahn | LS | NAT | 6'0 | 237 LBS | 1999-05-07 | Victoria, BC | UBC

SIGNED:

Clayton Isbell | LB | AMER | 6'2 | 220 LBS | 2000-08-03 | St. Charles, IL | Coastal Carolina

Harold Nash III | DB | AMER | 5'11 | 201 | 2000-03-03 | West Bloomfield, MI | Memphis

Steve Stephens IV | DB | AMER | 6'0 | 205 LBS | 2000-08-08 | Fresno, CA | Oregon

EDMONTON ELKS

The Edmonton Elks are proud members of the Canadian Football League, playing their home games at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta.

The club, officially renamed the Elks in June of 2021, has a tradition of excellence having won 14 Grey Cup championships (1954-56, 1975, 1978-82, 1987, 1993, 2003, 2005, 2015). Since its founding, the club remains focused on providing outstanding football memories for Edmonton and all of Northern Alberta.

