Tiger-Cats Add Defensive Backs DeBerry and White

January 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has signed a pair of American defensive backs including Josh DeBerry and Quavian White.

DeBerry, 23, most recently spent training camp with the Dallas Cowboys (2024) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The 5'11, 185-pound native of Grosse Point Park, Michigan played 10 games in his lone season at Texas A&M University (2023), registering 39 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and nine passes defended. He began his collegiate career at Boston College where he played 39 games over three seasons (2020-22), registering 158 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, four interceptions, 19 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. DeBerry earned second-team All-ACC honours in 2021.

White, 24, most recently spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (2023-24) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The 5-8, 185-pound native of Greer, South Carolina played 52 games over his five seasons at Georgia State University (2018-22), registering 200 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 quarterback sacks, 11 interceptions and 42 passes defended. He finished his career as a three-time All-Sun Belt conference defensive back (2020-22).

